7/11/19 — Geneva Renee Hartman

Geneva Renee Hartman of Shelbyville, passed this life on Tuesday, July 9,
2019 at her residence at the age of 50 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 11 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Willow Mount Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM
Renee, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of Bobby Lowe Sr of
Manchester and Laura Lowe of Tullahoma. She was a member of New Haven
Baptist Church in Tullahoma. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and loved
to color. She enjoyed fishing and watching dolphins. Her favorite times
were spent with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Hartman was preceded is death by four grandchildren, Hayden, Hadley,
Ellie and Nellie Nowlin. In addition to her parents, she is survived by
fiancé, Mark Gilliam of Tullahoma; sons, Jordan Nowlin and his wife,
Heather and Timothy Nowlin and his wife, Heidi, both of Shelbyville;
brothers, Chris Lowe of Manchester and Bobby Lowe Jr and his wife, Melinda
of Tullahoma; sisters, Jennifer Hickerson and her husband, Jimmy of
Manchester, Cassidy Pleasants of Shelbyville and Lisa Renee Finchum of New
Jersey and grandchildren, Noah and Bailey Nowlin.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made
in her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS