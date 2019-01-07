7/1/19 — James Arlon Kilgore, Jr.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. James Arlon Kilgore, Jr., age 65 of Beechgrove, will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Mr. Kilgore passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Unity Medical Center.
