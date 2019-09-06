6/9/19 — Clara Mae Barnes

Funeral services for Clara Mae Barnes, age 85, of Hillsboro, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM until time of services on Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Barnes passed away on June 6, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
Clara was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late James and Vinnie Trussell Brown. She was a seamstress and a member of Shady Grove Church of the Nazarene in Decherd, TN. Clara enjoyed sewing, making quilts, dresses, and dolls, cooking, baking, and she collected salt and pepper shakers.
In addition to her parents, Clara was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, J.W. Barnes. She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Doreen) Barnes and John (Cathy) Barnes; two daughters, Jean (Paul) Wildman and Joann (Greg) Boyd; one brother, Elbert (Shirley) Brown; 8 grandchildren, Sherry (Shane) Toney, Josh (Lishia) Barnes, Michelle (Daniel) Wildman, Lisa (Chad) Lorance, Brad (Megan) Barnes, Robby Clark, Katy Kilgore, and Laura Barnes; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great, great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Penny.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
