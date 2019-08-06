6/8/19 — Norma Jean Rogers Wilson

Mrs. Norma Jean Rogers Wilson, 88, passed away
Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the NHC Nursing Home in Tullahoma. She was born in
Morrison, Tennessee in Warren County on February 22, 1931, to Dion and
Eliza Irene Bonner Rogers who preceded her in death in addition to her
husband of 51 years, LeRoy Ramsey Wilson; sister, Willie B. Woodlee;
brother, Leslie Glenn Rogers.
Mrs. Wilson was a retired teacher. She taught in Warren County, Coffee
County and the College Street Elementary School. She was a member of the
Saint Paul United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Coffee County
Retired Teachers, TEA, MTEA and the American Legion Auxillary. One of her
proudest achievements was being Outstanding Educational Teacher of America
in 1975.
She was baptized at age 12 and remained active in all church activities,
volunteered with Human Services for 3 years, was a caregiver to her
husband with an extended illness, proud Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She
had a deep everlasting love for all the children she taught during her
forty years. She was a caretaker for her elderly neighbors and had a deep,
everlasting love for family and especially her relatives. She wanted her
last hour to be her finest hour of her entire life.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Jimmy Dale and Rhoda Wilson of
Winter Park, Florida; grandsons, Christopher Scott Wilson and Patrick Dale
Wilson; sister, Donna Sue Cooper, Antioch, TN; sister-in-law, Wilma Rogers,
Morrison, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Saturday June 8, 2019 in the
Central Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Parks officiating with burial to
follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10:30 AM – 12:00
noon Saturday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Judes Children’s
Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements