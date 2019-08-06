Moffat, James Richard, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at the age of 33. James was born in Winchester to the late Richard Paul Moffat and Rebecca Robertson Moffat who survives. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his family. In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Joann Moffat and Hubert and Jean Robertson. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Laura Hendrix (Wesley) of Tullahoma; aunts, Janette Kelesh, Paula Moffat and Dolly Moffat all of Canton, Ohio, and Brenda Elliott of Tullahoma; cousins, Shay, Kaylee and Michael Moffat; uncle, Hubert Robertson (Sheila) of Lynchburg; the mother of his children, Jennifer Lewis of Tullahoma; and his three children, MaKayla Sorrells Moffat, Jaxxon Moffat and Elizabeth Lewis. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will he held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Monarch, P.O. Box 1207, Monteagle, Tennessee 37356.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
6/8/19–James Richard Moffat
