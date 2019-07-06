6/7/19 — Juanita Alexander Hunter

Hunter, Juanita Alexander, passed away on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on May 23rd, 1927 to the late John and Ora Alexander of Franklin County. A native of Franklin County, Mrs. Hunter was a resident of Tullahoma for many years. She was a 1944 graduate of Franklin County High School in Winchester and was employed as the personnel secretary for Genesco in Tullahoma for several years. She later completed college courses at Peabody College in Nashville. Mrs. Hunter was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma and was an active member of The Daughters of the American Revolution; The Upper Cumberland Chapter of the Daughters of 1812; Ladies Hermitage Association of Nashville, as well as several local civic organizations. She was a co-founder of The Foundation for the Preservation of Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma. Mrs. Hunter was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Dale O. Hunter, Sr.; parents, John Vincent Alexander and Ora Weaver Alexander; sisters, Betty Jane Alexander (twin sister of Wayne) and Marie Alexander Cowie; and brother-in-law, John Alexander. Mrs. Hunter is survived by three children, Dr. Dale O. Hunter, Jr. (Allie), Karen Hunter Wells (Rick) and Jane Hunter Eggleston (Vincent); two grandchildren, Stacy Eggleston McWhorter (Brandon) and Leslie Eggleston (Erin); four great-grandchildren, Barrett, Christian, Bella and Brooklyn (due in July); two brothers, Bob Alexander (Betty) and Wayne Alexander (Jeannie); and sister, Johnnie Alexander. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home, with the funeral on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 11:00am at First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma. A private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma. Memorials may be made to the Tullahoma First United Methodist Church, 208 West Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank all the personnel of Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma; Tennova (Harton) Hospital in Tullahoma and NHC Tullahoma, who all provided care for our loved one.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
6/7/19 — Juanita Alexander Hunter
