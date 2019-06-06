Funeral services for Mrs. Billie Ray Gilley, age 92 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Gilley passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford.
Billie was born on June 26, 1926 to the late John and Violet Ray. In former years, she worked as a personnel manager at AEDC. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bob Ray and her sister, Vennetta Lewis. Survived by her husband, Harry Barr Gilley; daughter, Lisa Jean Teroy; son, Rondal Ray Teroy; brother, Larry Ray; sisters, Opal Ray, Peggy Tippy, Betty Lewis; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gilley family.
6/6/19–Billie Ray Gilley
Funeral services for Mrs. Billie Ray Gilley, age 92 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Gilley passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford.