6/4/19 — Lola “Granny Toot” Dean Thorn

Lola “Granny Toot” Dean Thorn of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, May
31, 2019 at her residence at the age of 71. Funeral Services are scheduled
at 7 PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends beginning at 5 PM. Additional services and
burial will be scheduled in Marion, IL at Blue Funeral Home.
Mrs. Thorn, a native of Marion, IL, was the daughter of the late Herbert
and Betty McIntosh Newbolds. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Nazarene
church and enjoyed doing word search puzzles, watching game shows on TV,
and fishing. She also enjoyed music and loved to dance. She was a great
cook and her family’s favorites were her meatloaf with mashed potatoes, her
biscuits and her potatoes salad.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Robert
Thorn; son, John Edward Frank and great grandson, Caleb Samuel Riddle.
She is survived by sons, Kenneth Frank of Manchester and
Timothy Frank of Marion, IL; daughters, Tina Riddle and her husband,
Michael and Lisa Dilbeck, both of Tullahoma; brother, Herbert Newbolds and
his wife, Robin of Johnson City, IL; grandchildren, Michael Riddle Jr and
his wife, Pam of Tullahoma, Bethany Ericson and her husband, James of
Robeline, LA, Joe Dilbeck III of Chattanooga, Johnathan Dilbeck and Felisha
Morgan and her husband, Johnny, both of Rossville, GA, Jeremy Bingham of
Manchester, Kayla Kennedy and her husband, Brad and Kendra Stewart and her
husband, Ryan, both of Tullahoma, Randy Dietz and Tina Frank, both of
Hopkinsville, KY and John Frank of Marion, IL and fourteen great
grandchildren.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS