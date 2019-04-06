6/4/19 — David Leon Cunningham

David Leon Cunningham of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, May 31,
2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 76. Funeral
Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Asbury Cemetery. The family will
receive friends on Monday, January 3, from 5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
Mr. Cunningham, a native of Manchester, was the son of the late Roy Elbert
and Louthine Todd Cunningham. He was a U S Army veteran serving during the
Vietnam War. He and his wife, Janet owned and operated D & J Market and
the Pit Stop Market in Manchester. He enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales
and watching Western TV shows and movies. His favorite times were spent
with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ron
Cunningham and Roy Elbert Cunningham Jr. and sister, Fran Barbour.
In addition to his wife, Janet Stotts Cunningham, he is
survived by sons, David Craig Cunningham, Christopher Cunningham and David
Nathan Cunningham and his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Felicia Ramsey and her
husband, Bob and grandchildren, Logan Riley, Katherine Grace, Justin, David
, James, Tawneric, Tara, Tina and Trace Cunningham, Leah Rhea and Rachel,
Ryan and Richard Ramsey.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS