6/30/19 — Minnie Bell Johnson

Funeral services for Mrs. Minnie Bell Johnson, age 92 of Manchester, will be conducted on June 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Hurricane Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the funeral service from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Johnson passed away on Friday, June 29, 2019 at Horizon Health and Rehab.
Minnie was born in Coffee County to the late Estill and Beulah Haley. She was retired from PCA and Eden Industries after working for over 40 years. She loved watching Tennessee Titans Football. Minnie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her family meant the world to her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Herman Johnson; brother, Clifford Haley; sisters, Odell Anderson, Mildred Davis, Annette Walker. Survived by her son, Reggie Johnson (Linda); brother, Woodard Haley; sister, Geneva Haley; grandchildren, Jeff Johnson (Angie), Kristin Frederik (Josh); great-grandchildren, Lauren Johnson, Lindsey Johnson, Brinley Frederik, Nash Frederik.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coffee County Education Association, 1343 McArthur St., Manchester, TN 37355.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Johnson family.
