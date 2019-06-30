6/30/19 — Millie “Evelyn” Cawthron

Funeral services for Mrs. Millie “Evelyn” Cawthron, age, 85, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Jack Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Jernigan Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 until 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Cawthron passes away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her residence surrounded by loving family.
Evelyn was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Herbert and Easter Frazier. She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching Bonanza, Days of our Life, and The Walton’s, doing yard work, and most all of spending time with her family epically her brother Fred and his dog Troubles.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Cawthron; four brothers, Estill Frazier (Mary Edith), John Frazier (Myrtle), Jim Melton Frazier, and George Frazier (Mary Magalene); one sister, Bertha Harmon (Belford). She Is survived by one daughter, Patricia Cawthron; three brothers, Fred Frazier (Emma), Morris Frazier (Mary Jessie), and Billy Frazier (Sally); one special niece, Lisa Sanchez; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made Compasses Hospice.
