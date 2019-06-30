6/30/19 — Kyle Chisam McGee

Mr. Kyle Chisam McGee, 42, passed away Wednesday
June 26, 2019 from injuries he received in a automobile accident. He was
born in McMinnville, Tennessee on May 23, 1977.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Monroe Chisam;
grandparents, Bob and Bobbie Dickinson.
He was employed by Berry Plastics in Lewisburg, Tennessee.
He is survived by his mother, Dianne Youngkin McGee; sons, Kaiden Kyle
Chisam, Manchester and Mikye Chisam Keith, Winchester; daughters, Kaylin
and Kara Chisam, Altamont, TN; sister, Kristin Michelle Griffin,
Murfreesboro; aunt, Susan and Calvin Newman, Manchester; niece, Kelsie
LaShelle Christian; along with others neices and nephews; step-father,
Danny (Pat) McGee; step-grandparents, Waymon and Mamie McGee.
Funeral services will be 2:00 Sunday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10:00
AM – 2:00 PM Sunday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
