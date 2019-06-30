6/30/19 — Julie L. Price

Julie L Price of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her
residence at the age of 43 years. Visitation with the family will be
Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 – 4 PM.
Julie, a native of Tullahoma was the daughter of Steve Gilliam of Tullahoma
and the late Donna Taylor Gilliam. She enjoyed fishing, flower arranging,
photography and working outside in her flower garden.
In addition to her father, she is survived by husband, David Price of
Hillsboro; sons, Steven Lee Ryan Price and Alexzander Collin Price;
brothers, Coty Hall and Douglas Gilliam, both of Tullahoma; sister, Kirsty
Gilliam of Tullahoma and best friend, Lynn Price of Wartrace.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS