6/3/19 — Dorothy “Dot” Freeman Tracy

Dorothy “Dot” Freeman Tracy of Murfreesboro, passed away early Thursday
morning, May 30, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Monday June 3, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends on Monday beginning at 12 PM.
Dot was born on June 12, 1928 to William and Roberta Freeman. She graduated
from White Oak High School in 1944. Through her many years she lived in
Eastern North Carolina. She retired in 1988 from Stanley Power Tools.
Mrs. Tracy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma. She
enjoyed playing golf, traveling and playing the piano. She also enjoyed
cooking and baking and made the “worlds best” molasses cookies, chocolate
on chocolate cakes and homemade bread.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John
Robert Tracy; brothers, Bill, Charles, Leonard and Byron Freeman and
sisters, Minnie Register, Ann Finch, Alberta Barbee and Louise Council.
She is survived by sons, Charles Edward Fredere, Jr. of Orange Beach, AL,
David and Kim Fredere, both of Moorehead City, NC; daughters, Ann
McClaugherty and her husband, Robert of Brentwood and Judy Warren Patterson
of Statesville, NC; stepsons, Robert Tracy and his wife, Alice of Boise, ID
and John Barry Tracy and his wife, Meredith of Islamorada, FL; thirteen
grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to the First United Methodist Church, 208 E. Lauderdale St,
Tullahoma, TN 37388.
