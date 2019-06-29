6/29/19–Kenneth Dewayne Rigsby

Mr. Kenneth Dewayne Rigsby, 84, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019 at NHC Nursing Home in McMinnville, Tennessee. He was born in Harrison, Tennessee on February 26, 1935 to Claude A. Rigsby and Lora Stubblefield Rigsby who preceded him in death along with his daughter, Donna King; brothers, Marlin, George and Raymond Rigsby; sisters, Brette Pickett and Inez McGrew.
He was a US Navy veteran and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was a retired Truck Driver with Yellow Freight and owner of Rigsby’s Green House in Morrison, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Florence McElwain Rigsby of Morrison TN; son, Don (Diane) Rigsby of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Sherrill (Ronnie) Teal; of Morrison,TN, Mickey King (son-in law); of Cornersville, TN.
Grandchildren, Jennifer (Johnny) Cothran,Eagleville, TN, Roger (Charity) Teal, Laverne, OK, A.J. (Valerie) Teal, Morrison, TN Sam King, Hoover, Al. Sarah King Cornersville, TN., Kristen Rigsby and Michelle Rigsby; of Los Angeles, CA.
10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 pm with Military Honors.
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.