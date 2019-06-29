6/29/19 — Goldie Mae Nemeth

Funeral services for Mrs. Goldie Mae Nemeth, age 84, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019, At Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 until 9:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Nemeth passed away on Tuesday, June 25. 2019, at her residence.
Goldie was born in Woodbury, TN, the daughter of the late Arthur and Pauline Sadler. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, collecting coins, playing bingo and her favorite video game Bomber Man, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Nemeth; one sister, Simmie Lee Sadler. She is survived by two sons, Roy Wayne Slate and Joseph Nemeth III (Brenda); one daughter, Tracy Nemeth; two brothers, Charles Sadler and Jerry Sadler; one grandchild, Nicole Ryan (Creighton); and three great grandchildren, Natasha Nemeth, Hunter Ryan, and Nolan Ryan.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nemeth Family