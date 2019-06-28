6/28/19 — Harry Barr Gilley

Funeral services for Mr. Harry Barr Gilley, age 90 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Mr. Gilley served as the City Attorney for the City of Manchester and retired after over 30 years of serving as the Juvenile Judge in Manchester. He was a member of the VFW, National Rifle Association, and the Republican Convention Committee. Harry served our country in the United States Army and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee School of Law.
Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Adeleine Gilley; his loving wife, Billie Ray Gilley; brother, Billy Gilley. Survived by his step-daughter, Lisa Teroy; step-son, RonDal Teroy; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gilley family.