6/28/19 — Amelia Faith Nunley

Amelia Faith Nunley was born an angel on June 24th, 2019 at Harton Hospital. Amelia is the infant daughter of Cory Nunley and Hope Sartain. She is survived by her siblings, Kason and Emery of Monteagle, Maternal Grandparents Robert and Angel Lovitt of Winchester, Paternal Grandparents Tim and Gwen Nunley of Monteagle, as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and an abundance of family friends. She is preceded in death by her Maternal grandfather, Brent Sartain of Monteagle.
The family will welcome visitors on Friday, June 28th from 11AM-1PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. A private burial service will be held in Monteagle.
2Corinthians 4:17-18
“For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
In lieu of flowers, Cory and Hope request donations be made to Triploidy in Amelia’s honor. An account has been set up at Coffee County Bank in Tullahoma.
