6/27/19 — Ulysses S. Ray, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Ulysses S. Ray, Jr., age 92, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Ray passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Ulysses was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Ulysses and Edith Ray. He attended Victory Baptist church in Manchester, TN. He was a heavy equipment operator for Coffee County for many years. He also was a U.S Army Veteran, serving in World War II. He enjoyed working in the garden and playing with his dog.
In addition to his parents, Ulysses was preceded in death by two brothers, James Myrtt Ray and R.L Ray; four sisters, Katherine Elizabeth Snyder, Betty Francis Winton, Nellena Gold, and Naomi Ruth Rogers. He is survived by two sons, Jeff Ray and Mike Ray.
