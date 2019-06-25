6/25/19 — J.T. Dillon, Jr.

It is with great sadness we announce the death of our
father/grandfather/great grandfather, J.T. Dillon Jr. at the age of 92. He
passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN
surrounded by family and our friend/his nurse Tracy Blanton.
J.T. Dillon retired after 30 years as the Agricultural teacher at CHS in
Manchester. He received his bachelor’s degree in education from the
University of Tennessee at Knoxville and his Masters from MTSU. He was an
avid farmer and took great interest in teaching family and friends about
many areas of agriculture.
Mr. Dillon served in the US Navy on the USS Davidson during WWII as a morse
code operator. He was also a County Commissioner for Coffee County, member
of the Coffee County Retired Teacher’s Association, member of the
Manchester Masonic Lodge, and member of Blanton’s Chapel United Methodist
Church where he taught Sunday School and served as a lay speaker.
J.T. Dillon was born in Kenton, TN on February 12, 1927 to John Talmage and
Minnie Pearl Dillon who preceeded him in death. His beautiful, loving wife
of 58 years, Sylvia Elizabeth Humbred Dillon, also preceeded him in death. He
is surived by son, John Richard Dillon of Hillsboro, daughter Ruth Ann Bean
(Ray) of Bradyville, and daughter-in-law Treva Dillon of Manchester. Five
grandchildren: Mary Beth Duckett (Andrew), John Rice Adams (Cyndal),
Joshua Dillon, Michael Humphries (Michelle), and Wendy Cook (David). He is
also survived by several great grandchildren, other family members, and
many friends.
Funeral services will be 10AM Tuesday, June 25th at Central Funeral Home
with Brother Louis Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Blanton’s
Chapel Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at
Central Funeral Home 5PM til 8PM on Monday, June 24th.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements