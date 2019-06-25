6/25/19 — Clark Wayne Weatherford

Mr. Clark Wayne Weatherford, 33, passed away
Friday June 21, 2019 in Henderson, Kentucky while traveling for his job. He
was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on February 27, 1986.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Melissa Ann Clark Weatherford;
grandparents, John and Dorothy Clark, Howard and Joann Weatherford.
He was a LPN employed by Southern Health Partners. He was a member of
Trinity Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sister, Amy and her husband, Jason Vaughan, Medina,
TN; girlfriend, Sarah Smithbauer; nephew, Elliott Vaughan and niece,
Abigail Vaughan; aunt and uncle, Brenda and Charlie Sanders, uncle, Don
Clark; numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Ministers, Clint Shrum and Brian Wimberley officiating with burial to
follow in the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Monday and Tuesday 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements