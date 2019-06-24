6/24/19 — Mildred Keasling

Funeral Services for Mrs. Mildred Keasling, age 92, of Hillsboro, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Mrs. Keasling passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Horizon Health & Rehab surrounded by her loving family.
Mildred was born in Coffee County to the late Will and Viola Wimley. She was a homemaker and attended Shady Grove Church of Nazarene. She enjoyed playing bingo, reading her bible, going to cook outs, and most of all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Emerett Keasling; five brothers, Roy Wimley, Cardy Wimley, James Wimley, Bernice Wimley, and Willis Wimley; four sisters, Gladys Brinkley, Orene Hill, Anabelle East, and Lula Mae Broyles. She is survived by one son, Paul Sanson; four daughters, Ruth Naron, Linda Richards (William), Louise Thacker, and Emily Hillis; one brother, Kenneth Wimley; two sisters, Reba Jones and Pauline Harmon; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Keasling Family