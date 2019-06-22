6/22/19 — Naomi Johnson Sanders

Mrs. Naomi Johnson Sanders, 89, passed away
Wednesday June 19, 2019 at her home. She was born in Scottsboro, Alabama
on July 5, 1929 to Harvey Gold and Ida Hill Gold who preceded her in death
along with her husband, Clay Sanders and her sister, Jean Dickerson.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazerene attending at Manchester and
Shady Grove. She was a retired seamstress with Pajama Corp. of America.
She is survived by her son, Larry Johnson, Hillsboro, TN, Nelson (Wanda)
Johnson, Apollo, FL and Justin (Victoria) Johnson, Old Hickory, TN;
grandchildren, Shannon (James) Skelton, Lithia, FL and Jason (Jason
Garrett) Johnson, Nashville, TN; great grandchildren, Olivia Presley
Skelton, Eva Maddus Skeloton and Brooks Johnson Skelton.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Amspaugh officiating with burial to follow in
the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday
at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements