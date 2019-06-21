6/21/19–Robert Lewis Tensfield

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Robert Lewis Tensfield, age 82, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Manchester City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM until 1:45 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Tensfield passed from this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Florida.
Robert was born in Birmingham, AL to the late Marvin Tensfield and Lena Shelton Ray. He was a retired Army National Guard and Air Force veteran, serving 21 years as a Flight Engineer on SH-21B Rescue Helicopters. After his retirement from the military, Robert worked for 26 years as a Test Facility Craftsman Supervisor at AEDC. Robert had a commercial pilot rating, single engine, multi engine, land and sea, rotorcraft helicopter and airframe and power plant mechanics license. He was members with the Highland Masonic Lodge (Manchester Chapter), Jaycee’s, he volunteered (War Bird Marshall) for Lakeland, Florida’s yearly Sun n’ Fun event, was the CEO of the South Eastern Drag Racers Association, and was also an active member of both his communities golf and boating clubs. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Tensfield and Lena Shelton Ray. He is survived by his loving wife, Jimmie Tensfield; one son, Rusty Tensfield (Christy); one daughter, Robin Bell; two step-sons, Tom Marler (Valerie) and Jamie Marler (Michelle); one brother, Wayne Tensfield (Sandy); six grandchildren, Lance Tensfield, Beth Reece (Adam), JacquLynn Bennett, Rebeka Bell, Rachel Bell, and Lena-Marie Bell; three step-grandchildren, Tara Marler, James Marler, and Mandy Brothers; seven great-grandchildren, Maddox Parker, Jacob Reece, Sarah Reece, Torey Johnson, TyLer Bennett, Jada Adams, and Peyton Bell.
