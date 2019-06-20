6/20/19–Charles Winston Maples

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Winston Maples, age 51, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with Bro. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Maples passed from this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Charles was born in Manchester to the late Charles and Anita Maples, Jr. He was an employee at Kohl’s and had worked in retail for over 20 years. Charles loved reading, watching old movies and TV shows, and was full of knowledge. Charles was a loving son and brother.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Anita Maples. He is survived by his two brothers, Chris Maples (Tammy) and Robert Maples (Tina); two nephews, Kyle and Ryan Maples; one niece, Chrissy Thomas (Jeremy); two uncles, Winston Howell and Mike Maples (Donna); one aunt, Carmen Davis (Don) and three cousins, Brant Maples (Tiffany), Chelsey Davis, and Orrin Davis.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Maples family.