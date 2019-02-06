6/2/19 — Barbara Rosie Ann King

BARBARA ROSIE ANN KING, age 86, of Sewanee, Tenn., departed from this life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness. Mrs. King was born in Sewanee, Tenn., to the late James O’Dear and Mamie Garner O’Dear on November 30, 1932. Mrs. King is a member of The Sewanee Church of God. She loved being a housewife and caring for her family. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. In addition to her parents Mrs. King is proceeded in death by her husband Leonard Elvin King, her son Harold King, 4 sisters, Betty King, Shirley Holloway, and Faye Murphy and Maxine Scott, her brothers, Jimmy O’Dear, and Pat O ‘Dear,, and three grandchildren, Jeffery, Billy and Faith. She is survived by her brother, Homer O’ Dear, of Spring City, Tenn., her children, Houston (Sandy) King, Sherman King, Leonard (Anita) King, Jasper King, Peggy King, Sarah Gunn, all of Sewanee, Lois (Fred) Bramlett of Ringgold, Ga., Caroline (Joe) Bennett of Sewanee, Tenn., her grandchildren, Houston Jr., Chris, Stephaine, James, Joe, Lori, Isaac, Tanner, Allen, Julie, Barbara, Lynn, Amanda, Julia, Joseph, Eliza, Jacqueline, Sylvia, Courtney, Greg, Derrick, Shelby, and Amber. and Bunches of great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Sewanee Church of God. Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, June 3, 2019, also at the church. Officiating is Bro. Mickey Henley and Bro. Victor Tiller.
Her final resting place will be in O’ Dear Cemetery, in Sewanee, Tenn.
