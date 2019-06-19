6/19/19–Elizabeth Dianne Bradford

Funeral services for Elizabeth Dianne Bradford, age 59, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18 at the funeral Home. Ms. Bradford passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN, surrounded by her loving family.
Elizabeth was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Charles Qualls and Frances Ferrell Qualls. She was a homemaker and enjoyed hanging out with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Edward Qualls, Jr. and Gary Wayne Qualls. Elizabeth is survived by her significant other, Roger Wilber; one son, Jason Wilber; one daughter, Tiffany (Ray) Bush; one brother, Steve (Michelle) Qualls; two sisters, Patricia (Jeff) Henley and Kathy (Billy) Hennessee; four grandchildren, DeLayna Wilber, Kaylynn Waterman, Jaese Wilber, and Christopher Waterman; nieces, Sabrina Freeze, Christy Holt, and Stephanie Moffit; nephews, Johnathan Hennessee and Steve Qualls, Jr.; several great nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bradford family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com