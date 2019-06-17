6/17/19 — Lina Lois Shankle Moore

Mrs. Lina Lois Shankle Moore, 92, passed away
Friday June 14, 2019 at the Autumn Oaks in Manchester. She was born in
Garland, Tennessee on May 2, 1927 to Willie Elbert Shankle and Eva Frances
Boswell Shankle who preceded her in death along with her husband, Herman
Dunlap Moore; infant sister, Mary Elizabeth Shankle; sisters, Maybell
Hensley and Eva Doris Morris; brothers, Robert, Preston, Ivo, A.A. and
Walter Shankle.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester. She worked in
civil service and retired as a secretary from AEDC. She was a member of
the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE),
Golden Agers and enjoyed Senior League Bowling at Tullahoma Lanes. She
graduated Byers (Covington) High School in 1945.
She is survived by her sons, George W. “Bill” (Pat) Moore, Huntsville, AL,
Robert D. “Bobby” (Cindy) Moore, Manchester, TN and Gregory A. “Wheatie”
(Sonya) Moore, Gainesville, GA; step-son, Howard G. Moore, Bury St.
Edmonds, UK; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 3 great great
grandchildren; sister-in-law, Peggy Shankle (James) Robbins.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating with burial to follow in the Friendship
Cemetery in Campaign, TN. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Monday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
