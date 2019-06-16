6/16/19 — George H. Feather

George H. Feather, of Tullahoma, passed this life at his residence on
Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 67. A native of Levittown,
Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John W. Feather Sr. and the late
Eleanor Bell Feather. He served in the U S Army and upon retirement became
a registered nurse. He worked at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma, the
Bedford County Hospital and then retired from the Lynchburg Nursing Home. He
attended the Booneville Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming, reading and
camping. He was an adventurer and enjoyed traveling. His favorite times
were spent with his family.
Mr. Feather is survived by his wife, Dawn Feather of Tullahoma; son, Shane
Feather(Melissa) of Foley, AL; daughters, Melissa Simmons(Scott) of Gulf
Breeze, FL and Nicole Johnson(Randy Hares) of Tullahoma; brothers, John
Feather of Lynchburg and William Feather of Virginia; sisters, Judy
Emenhizer of Levittown, PA, Joyce Luck of Tallahassee, FL and Janice Pryor
and Joann Kane, both of Levittown; grandchildren, Amber Carr, Kaiden
Simmons, Deanne Burress, Joshua Vincent, Branden Johnson, Austin Johnson,
Camden Hares and Devyn Hares and great grandchildren, Sylus Izzo, Sabella
Izzo, Abbie Burress and Paislee Burress.
A celebration of life event will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2 –
6 PM at Hope Springs Sandefur Farms, across the street from 3030 Buckeye
Loop, Lynchburg, TN, 37352 in the big red barn. In lieu of flowers, please
bring a picture and/or story about George to share with the family. If you
are unable to attend, but would like your story shared, please email it to
shanegf@gmail.com. Please dress for a party (our guys will be wearing
shirts).
