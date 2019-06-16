6/16/19–Collie Eugene Carney

On June 9, 2019 Collie Eugene Carney closed his eyes on earth and opened them in Heaven to see the face of Jesus. There is no doubt that he heard our Savior say, “Well done, thy good and faithful servant”. Mr. Carney was born in Chatom, AL to the late Willie Carney and Pearl Henson Carney who survives. During his life Mr. Carney served his country proudly as a member of the United States Navy during the First Gulf War, and Operation Desert Storm. He then worked as a Utility Operator for A.T.A. He was also a devout member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church. Collie was a treasured father, husband, uncle, son, brother, teacher, leader, mentor, and friend. He had the heart of a servant, and he served Christ and others until he was physically unable to serve any longer. His life is a testimony to what true servanthood should look like in each of our lives. Collie was a consistent Christ follower, and his faith did not waver. When faced with obstacles, he met those roadblocks with his head held high and his hand holding on to our Saviors. He trusted The Lord, and he trusted The Lord’s plan for his life. His faith was unshakeable. His love for Christ was contagious and his willingness to pour out his life as an offering was inspiring. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his father, Collie was preceded in death by one daughter, Tiffanie Carney; one brother, Ed Carney; and one sister, Brenda Cooley. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Julie Tweet Carney of Tullahoma; one son, C.J. Carney of Tullahoma; three daughters, Adrianne, Emily, and Elizabeth Carney all of Tullahoma; one granddaughter, Caysea Mae; and two brothers, Phillip Carney and his wife Vera, and Dennis Carney and his wife Jada. Collie is rejoicing in Glory with our Savior. Cancer did not win. It just gave us an example of how to fight well and lean on The Lord for strength and peace. Those who put their trust in The Lord will be reunited with Collie again, and that gives us great hope and a reason to rejoice. Collie is at home with our Lord. Visitation for Mr. Carney will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Sunday, June 16 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Billy Levingood and Dee Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Hoover’s Grove Cemetery in Moore County.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.