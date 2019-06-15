6/15/19 — James Franklin Johnson

Mr. James Franklin Johnson, 78, of the Hubbard’s
Cove Community in Grundy County, passed away Monday June 10, 2019 at the
Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee with his family at his
bedside. He was born in Viola, Tennessee on October 26, 1940 to James
Calvin and Mabel Fults Johnson who preceded him in death along with his
wife, Mildred Hobbs Johnson.
He was US Army veteran stationed in Germany during the Berlin Crisis. He
was retired from Bouldin and Lawson where he served as plant manager. He
also had worked at Carrier Corporation as a supervisor, Oster and
Powermatic. He operated Johnson’s Exxon in Hubbard’s Cove for many years
and J & J Market in Viola. He enjoyed farming and raising vegetables.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen D. Fearing and James P. “J.P” (Amanda)
Johnson; daughters, Cindy Myers, Sherry (Tony) Frazier and Kim (Kary)
Frazier; brother, Luther Paul Johnson; grandchildren, Brad Myers, Kelcie
Fearing, Eric and Christa Frazier, Heather Melton, Brittany McGee, Landon
and Haley Johnson, Dylan Crawford and Jake McClain; great grandchildren,
Allie and Chloe Melton, Bryce and Braxton McGee, Elissia and Jayla Frazier,
Issabella and McKenna Searcy, Jaymeson and Shelbey Hale.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday in the funeral home chapel with
Minister Ralph Springer officiating with burial to follow in the Wesley
Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday
at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements