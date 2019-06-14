6/14/19–Freeman Dale Matlock

Funeral services for Mr. Freeman Dale Matlock, age 67 of Estill Springs, will be conducted on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Bill Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Hillsboro. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mr. Matlock passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Freeman was born on March 7, 1952 in Coffee County. He was employed by Batesville Casket Company for over 37 years. Mr. Matlock was an avid animal lover and you never knew what animal he might be bringing home. He had a love for gardening and John Deere tractors. Freeman enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by his father, A.B. Matlock; son, Christopher Dale Matlock. Survived by his mother, Mavis Medley Matlock; wife, Vickie Foster Matlock; sons, Devon Dale Matlock (Jennifer), Joshua Bryan Matlock (Cortney Clark); daughter, Lisa Matlock; brothers, Robert Wayne Matlock (Sandra), Calvin Clay Matlock, Roger Dale Matlock (Judy), Mark Hamilton Matlock (Sharon); sisters, Carolyn Susan Smith, Nancy Elaine Crocker; grandchildren, Alyssa Schooley, Lathan Dale Matlock, Jace Schooley, Daisy Matlock; numerous nieces and nephews.
