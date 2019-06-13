6/13/19 — Virginia Henegar Nunley

Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Henegar Nunley, age 80, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. David Costello officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Nunley passed from this life on Monday, June 10, 2019, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Virginia was born in Coffee County, TN to the late B.F. and Alta Heatherly Henegar. She was an insurance agent at Southern Insurance Company before her retirement. Virginia loved to cook, work, play card games, and watch basketball, but spending time with her family and friends was her favorite. Virginia was a loving wife, sister, and aunt.
In addition to her parents, Virginia is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Nunley. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Henegar (Ruby); two sisters, Alice Rigney (Bruce) and Teresa McFadden; special great-nephew, Bentley McFadden; special friends, Grady and Cricket Scott and Mark Myers and family; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of Virginia’s friends and the faculty at McArthur Manor for being so loving and kind.
