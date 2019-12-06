6/12/19 — Christine Statum

Christine Statum of Tullahoma, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at
Vanderbilt Medical Center at the age of 87 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive
friends on Tuesday, June 11, from 5 – 8 PM.
Mrs. Statum, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late John and
Eliza McCarter Blackburn. She was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle
Baptist Church and loved reading her Bible. She also enjoyed working
crossword puzzles, playing solitaire on the computer, collecting pigs, and
watching game shows on TV. Her favorite times were spent with her family.
She was a great cook and her family’s favorites were her turkey and
dressing, green beans and meatloaf. A favorite family memory was her
ability to write in short hand which appeared to her grandchildren as a
secret language.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy
Clifton Statum; brothers, Doug, Sam, Joseph and Robert Blackburn and
sister, Louise Stockton.
She is survived by son, Kip Statum of Tullahoma; daughter, Pam Statum
Northcutt and her husband, Byron of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Dustin Statum
and his wife, Hilary of Manchester, Ashlie Statum Thompson of Manchester
and Kaila Northcutt of Tullahoma and great grandchildren, Aniston and Heidi
Statum, Alexis Thompson, Whitney and Jonathan Statum and Timothy Henderson.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS