Mary Geneva Jacobs-Crouch of Manchester passed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Bailey Manor at the age of 91. Mrs. Geneva was born in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Frank and Cleo Holder Jackson. During her life, she was a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Geneva is preceded in death by three husbands, Ross Floyd Jacobs, Leon Vincent, and Earl Crouch; one sister, Anita Doty; and two brothers, Clifford and Donald Jackson. She is survived by three daughters, Keita Chumley, Kathy Norton and her husband Wendell, and Kim Trail and her husband Doug; one son, Kit Jacobs and his wife, Vicki; 13 grandchildren, Sandy Brewer, Kay Jacobs, Crescida Jacobs, Tracy Stembridge, Sean Norton, Ashleigh Gipson, Colt Norton, Keith Jacobs, Chuck Jacobs, Shannon Wilson, Kyle Byrom, Matt Trail, and Jonathan Trail; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Geneva will be held on Monday, June 10 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral Services will take place Tuesday, June 11 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. David Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Geneva’s memory be made to The Alzheimer’s Association: 4825 Trousdale Dr. Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
6/11/19 — Mary Geneva Jacobs-Crouch
