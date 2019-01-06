6/1/19 — Kenneth Leslie Perry

Kenneth Leslie Perry, 72, of Manchester passed away at home after a long
illness on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Kenneth was a former constable and a retired construction laborer. He
earned extra money to support his family by mowing lawns, cleaning houses
and selling fish bait. He loved hunting, fishing, digging ginseng and being
with his family.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Eardy and Bessie Perry and
brothers, Randal E. and Wallace H. Perry. He is survived by his former
wife, Shirley Burks and brother-in-law, Joey Blackburn, whom provided his
personal care during the final months of his life. He is also survived by
his children, Roy L., Becky A. and Roger L. Perry; brothers, Ronnie J. and
Stanley W. Perry; sister, Jill R. Cooper and grandchildren Junior and
Patrick Bunn.
Visitation is scheduled from 12 PM – 2 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with services at 2 PM with Reverend Timothy
W. Keller officiating. Burial will follow at New Redden Chapel Cemetery.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS