6/1/19 — Bobby Wayne Stone

Bobby Wayne Stone, 74, was born in Coffee County on November 30, 1944 to parents Samuel and Margie Stone. He passed on from this life after a prolonged illness on May 28, 2019, in Manchester, TN, where he resided with his wife of 54 years, Audrey Sue Stone (née Crouch).
Bobby was a graduate of Coffee County Central High School where he garnered a reputation as a gifted football player. Bobby retired from Carrier where he was a supervisor for over 30 years. He was a devout member of the Church of Christ, where he was known to lead hymns.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife Audrey, daughter Stacey, grandchildren McKenzie, Chase, and Zach, 1 sister, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was loved beyond measure and will be missed by many.
Bobby’s visitation will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Shady Grove Cemetery following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save Our Heroes or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via the Bobby W. Stone Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.com (gofundme.com/bobby-w-stone-memorial-fund).
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stone family.