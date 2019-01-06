6/1/19–Bobbie Ruth Prince

Bobbie Ruth Prince of Madison, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at
Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 62 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Stephen’s Chapel United
Methodist Church, 301 Lane Street, Manchester, TN, with burial to follow at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at
12 PM.
Bobbie Ruth, a native of Manchester was the daughter of the late L C and
Zethrine Moore Brinkley. She had a great sense of humor and loved reading. She
especially loved studying her Bible. People were drawn to her and she
always had time for everyone. She loved everyone and never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters,
Margaret Hathaway, Shirley Shelton and Geneva Fitzpatrick.
She is survived by son, Steven Brinkley (Rachael) of Murfreesboro;
brothers, Jerry Brinkley of Manchester, Shirley Brinkley and Jimmy
Brinkley, both of Murfreesboro, Chris Brinkley of Fayetteville and Jody
Wilson (Bonnie) of Manchester; sisters, Alma Holland (Rolland) of
Manchester, Shirella Brinkley and Becky Brinkley, both of Shelbyville and
Yolanda Butler of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Alexis Farless of
McMinnville, Shazon Brinkley of Manchester, Jordan Brinkley of North
Carolina, Meagan Clayton of Jackson, Keanu Howse and Ben Sierra, both of
Murfreesboro and great grandchildren Jakari and Jayelin Farless, KeyMareley
and Kadence Howse.
