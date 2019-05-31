5/31/19 — Charles Tallman Boyd, Sr.

Charles Tallman Boyd, Sr., age 66, died Monday, May 27, 2019, after an extended illness. Mr. Boyd was born on February 13, 1953, in Laredo, Texas. He was a Warren County native, member of the Church of Christ, and a retired postal carrier.
Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Alene Crouch and Tallman and Sara Boyd; parents, Tallman Joseph Boyd, Jr. and Mary Jo Crouch Boyd.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Hargis Boyd; sons, Charles Tallman Boyd, Jr. of Silver Spring, Maryland and Harrison and Allyson Boyd of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother, William Joseph and Neva Boyd of McMinnville, Tennessee; sisters, Mary Kate Boyd of Smartt, Tennessee, Eleanor and Steve Bryan of Morrison, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Jody and Dee Hargis of Monteagle, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 4:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Billy Freeze officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Charles’ name to the National Kidney Foundation or the Brad William Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Boyd family.