5/31/19 — Barbara Ann Bouton

Barbara Ann Bouton, Age 71, of Manchester, Tenn., departed from this life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Waters of Winchester, Tenn., following an extended illness. She retired from the former Shaw Industries in Cowan. Her favorite hobby was playing Bingo. She is Proceeded in death by her husband, Ernest Bouton, her parents, Albert and Florence Hereford, five sisters, Lois Hereford, Aliene Wilcox, Pauline Parsekian, Shirley Hereford and Linda Ikard Graves. Five brothers, Horace Hereford, Edward Hereford, James “Moody” Hereford, and Franklin D. Hereford. She is Survived by two sisters, Betty Walker of Winchester and Brenda Johnson of Estill Springs, Tenn., two sons, Anthony Wilcox and Ernie Bouton, Jr., three daughters, Phyllis Teal, Tina Vaughn, and Vicki Reed, 7-grandchildren and 6-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M., on Friday, May 31, 2019 in The Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with the service following at 1:30 P.M. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tenn.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS