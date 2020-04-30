5/2/20– Susan A. Starbuck

Manchester, Tennessee – Mrs. Susan A. Starbuck, 55, of Decatur, Indiana
passed away Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort
Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on November 20, 1964 in Cook, County, Evergreen Park, Illinois
to Clifford and Wanda Burnaine Lumpkins.
Susan had worked as a CNA at various nursing homes and in-home health care.
She is survived by her former husband, William F. “Bill” Starbuck of
Decatur, Indiana; parents, Clifford & Wanda Lumpkins of Manchester,
Tennessee; and sister, Lisa (Tim) Howe-Lister of Decatur, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tara Suzette Starbuck in 2007
and her brother; William Daniel Lumpkins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Minister Harold Carroll officiating with burial in the
Hillsboro United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro, Tennessee. Visitation
for the family will be 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com