5/1/20– Maybelle Reynolds

Maybelle Reynolds of Huntland passed this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
at her residence at the age of 89.  Graveside services are scheduled on
Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Moore Memorial Cemetery in Huntland.

A native of Valley Head, AL, she was the daughter of the late Thurman and
Edith Crow Haney. She was a member of the New Covenant Outreach Church in
Huntland and had worked for twenty-six years at Bestway Grocery in Huntland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin
Reynolds; son, Stephen Buckner Reynolds; step-mother, Nellie Haney;
brothers, Austin, Aure and Gordon Haney and sisters, Eula Cooper, Cecil
Troxtell, Irene Porter, Jean Redford and Vera Dedaux.

Mrs. Reynolds is survived by sons, Gary, Bruce, Brian and Ronald Reynolds;
daughter, Debby Reynolds Gamble; grandchildren, Travis and Troy Gamble,
Austin, Patty, Gary Wayne and Hope Reynolds, Faith Hill and Tiffiany
Tendal; twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.