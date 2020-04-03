4/6/20– Mary Nell Ferrell Lynn

raveside services for Mrs. Mary Nell Ferrell Lynn, age 82, will be conducted for immediate family at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Ben Eschenfelder officiating. A memorial service will be set at a later date. Mrs. Lynn passed from this life from an extended illness at Bailey Manor on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Mary Nell was born in Cannon County, on January 9, 1938, to the late Perry and Carlie Watson Ferrell. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mary Nell is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Lynn; brothers, Willie, Lloyd, and LD Ferrell; sisters, Elsie Dean Ferrell, Jennie Hartley, and Catherine Pirtle. She is survived by her daughters, Lorie Brown (Jerry) of Hillsboro and Lisa Mirza (Sam) of Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Gunn (Brandon), Aaron Brown (Courtney), Sophia Mirza (Alex McCann); great-grandchildren, Maggie and Cooper Gunn and a great-granddaughter to arrive in July; sisters, Annette Green, Helen Ledbetter, Linda Hillard, and Betty Comstock; brother, Ralph Ferrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Mary Nell’s name to either Asbury Methodist Church, 4393 Asbury Road, Manchester, TN 37355, or Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, P.O. Box 15, Hillsboro, TN 37342.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lynn family.