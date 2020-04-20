4/22/20– Velma Fults Arnold

A private graveside service for Mrs. Velma Fults Arnold, age 85, of Hillsboro, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Stephenson Cemetery with Bro. Jack Nance officiating. Mrs. Arnold passed from this life on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Velma was born in Alto, TN, on July 24, 1934, the daughter of the late Bailey and Lillie Perry. Before her retirement she worked for Eden’s Industries. Velma enjoyed spending time outside in her flower garden and vegetable garden. She loved spending time with her family above everything, especially getting quality time with her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Velma is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Issac Floyd Fults; one son, Timothy Floyd Fults; one grandson, Harold Fults, Jr.; one daughter-in-law, Kaye Fults; one brother, Paul Perry. She is survived by her three sons, Richard Fults (Sharon), Harold Fults, and Randy Fults; two daughters, Charlotte Lafever (Kevin) and Regina Womack (Terry); seventeen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Velma’s name to Compassus Hospice, 1805 N. Jackson Street, Suite 11, Tullahoma, TN 37388.