4/20/20– Joyce Marie Cunningham

*Joyce Marie Cunningham of Shelbyville passed this life on Wednesday, April
15, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare – Shelbyville at the age of 72. Graveside
services are scheduled for 2 PM Monday, April 20 at Willow Mount Cemetery
in Shelbyville.*
*Mrs. Cunningham was the daughter of the late Alton Miller and Nannie Lee
Bowman. She was a member of Eastview Baptist Church and enjoyed singing
gospel music and writing poetry. She also enjoyed going shopping.*
*In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Jerry Garland Cunningham; daughter and son-in-law, Joy and William Janey;
brothers, Johnny Fred Donnell and Alton Medford Donnell and sister, Joan
Rowland.*
*Mrs. Cunningham is survived by sister, Edna Barnes and her husband, Alton
of Shelbyville.*
