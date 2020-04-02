4/2/20– Michael Lynn Luttrell

Michael Lynn Luttrell, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at his home at the age of 63. Mr. Luttrell was born in Tullahoma to James E. and Sylvia Bobo Luttrell. He served his country proudly in the United States Marnie Corp. and went on work as a Magnetic Particle Inspector with U.T.C. in Tullahoma. Mr. Luttrell was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Luttrell, and his aunt, Charlotte Hammers. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Luttrell; two daughters, Tracy Hunt and Amy Hayes; grandchildren, Darrick and Katie Hunt, and Nicholas and Colton Hayes; his father, James Luttrell and his wife Janet; one brother, Keith Luttrell and his wife Amanda; one step brother, Kelly Lewis and his wife Sonda; one step-sister, Carol Haas; uncle, Daryl Hammers; cousins, Lisa Hammers and Darla Hise and her husband Johnny; and special sister-in-law, Sandy Zaborowski and her husband James. No services are planned at this time. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.