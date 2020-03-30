Stevie “Steve” Lynn Gannon, age 53 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on May 5, 1966, in Woodbury, TN to the late Joe Harris and Jessie Ruth Thompson Gannon. He was a self-employed mechanic and of the Church of Christ faith.
Steve is survived by his wife, Rose Campbell Gannon; son, Stevie Gannon and his wife Deanna of Manchester; three daughters, Cassandra Gannon and husband, Daniel, Brittany Gannon and husband, Kris, and Ashley Binkley and husband, Bryan, all of Manchester; four brothers, George Gannon and wife, Teresa, Kerry Gannon and wife, Dusty, Gary Gannon and wife Anita, and Benji Gannon, all of Manchester; three sisters, LeKutta Carter and husband, Kent of Tullahoma, Melinda Wilder, and Leigh Anne Gannon and husband, Eddie, both of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Forrest Smith Jr., Keith Hayter, Marlee Wimley, Corben Buckner, Clayton Buckner, Madelyn Gannon, and Sophie Gannon; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, April 2 from 2 PM until 9 PM at Central Funeral Home.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
4/2/19– Stevie "Steve" Lynn Gannon
