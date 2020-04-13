4/15/20– Dorothy Jean Keele

Manchester, Tennessee – Mrs. Dorothy Jean Keele, 76, passed away Sunday
April 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Pelham, Tennessee on September
19, 1943 to Lansing Gilliam and Lorene Gilliam Bryan who preceded her in
death along with her sister, Wanda Monroe.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin E. Keele; son, Ricky (Rosye) Keele;
daughters, Susie Morris and Marsha (Tim) Urick; sister, Beverly (Don)
Keele; brothers, Tommy (Martha) Bryan and Jimmy (Lisa) Bryan; 6
grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 1:30 PM Wednesday at the Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens with Minister Chris Keele officiating. Arrangements by: Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com