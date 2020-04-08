4/11/20– Marshall Brown

Marshall Brown of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020 at
Tennova – Harton Hospital at the age of 91. A graveside service is
scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 4 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in
Tullahoma.
Mr. Brown, a native of Wilson County, was the son of the late Jackson and
Ida Parker Brown. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee
Brown; son, Steven Andre Brown; granddaughter, Regina Hendon; brother,
Shannon Brown and sisters, Evelyn Brown and Lola Haddox.
Mr. Brown is survived by sons, Robert Owens Brown of McMinnville and
Marshall Alan Brown on Tullahoma; daughters, Ida Frances Stovall and
Barbara Woodard (Jimmy) both of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Joseph Brown
(Melissa) of Knoxville, Mary Turrentine (Mitchell) of Winchester, Veronica
Johnson and Edward Johnson, both of Tullahoma, Kerry Stovall of Palm
Desert, CA, Melissa Harris and Yevette Harris-Maye (Carlos), both of
McMinnville; sixteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.