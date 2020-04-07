4/11/20– John Anthony Watts

A graveside service for Mr. John Anthony Watts, age 58, of Manchester, will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for his immediate family. Mr. Watts passed suddenly from this life on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence.
John was born in Nashville, TN, the son of the late David Daniel and Peggy Watts. He enjoyed fishing and loved his children more than anything. John was a loving father, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, John is also preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca J. Watts. He is survived by his son, Joseph Daniel Watts; daughter, Lisa Johnna Watts; two brothers, Timmy W. Watts and James E. Watts; one sister, Mary L. Watts; niece, Rebecca Boyd (Brandon); nephews, Jason Timothy Watts (Emily), David Matthew Watts, and Joshua Caleb Wynne; great-niece, Autumn R. Boyd; great-nephews, Brandon T. Boyd, Jr. and Jason Timothy Watts, Jr.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watts family.